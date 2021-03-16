Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $86,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.62. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

