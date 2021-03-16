Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.61

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

