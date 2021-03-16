Daniel J. Cancelmi Sells 70,700 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

THC stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 648,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.