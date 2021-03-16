Daseke Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 29,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,234. The stock has a market cap of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

