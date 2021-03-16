Dash (DASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $830.06 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $830.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $221.88 or 0.00393427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.11 or 0.05119340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,026,864 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.