Databroker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.