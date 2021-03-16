Datum Trading 26.5% Higher This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Datum has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $141,785.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

