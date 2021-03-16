DAV Coin (DAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $70.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $491,555.97 and approximately $70.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 51% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00354903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,700.24 or 0.99862774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

