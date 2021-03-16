David C. Aldous Sells 2,000 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

