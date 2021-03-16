DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.
DBVT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.