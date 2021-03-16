DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

DBVT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $630.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

