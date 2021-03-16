DDKoin Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $54,419.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00034226 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007045 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

