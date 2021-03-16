Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 11th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DFODQ stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. 302,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

