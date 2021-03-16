DecentBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $388.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $228,535.76 and $388.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

