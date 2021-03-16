Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0998 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $29.67 million and $1.17 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

