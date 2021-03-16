Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 15,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Decibel Cannabis
