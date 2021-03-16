Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 15,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

