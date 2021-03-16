Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.87.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE DECK opened at $343.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

