DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0052 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00048589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.00656938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

