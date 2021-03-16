DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $612,241.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00456398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00122975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00568431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,326,841 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.