Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 497,200 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

