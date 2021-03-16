Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 10%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price fell 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.17. 51,266,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 32,664,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,619 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

