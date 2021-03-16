Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Jay C. Gilmore Sells 3,300 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 542,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,698. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 600.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

