Dent (DENT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.39 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $292.02 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00653314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00070991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026060 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035583 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,111,690,904 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

