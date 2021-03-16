DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $146,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 393,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.