Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $158,126.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $280,962.37 and approximately $158,126.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

