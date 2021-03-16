Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $254,921.01 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $254,921.01 and approximately $108,140.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

