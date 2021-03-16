DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.12 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00011397 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $166.12 million and $390,580.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

