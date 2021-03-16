DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Down 7.9%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.28 and last traded at $55.69. Approximately 1,665,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,583,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

