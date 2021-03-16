Desire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,240.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $11,369.59 and approximately $26,240.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,356.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.50 or 0.03232704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.34 or 0.00363724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.64 or 0.00949559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00400043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00349750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00247138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.