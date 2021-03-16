Desire Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $17,208.36 and approximately $26,967.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,855.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.01 or 0.03174251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00353730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.08 or 0.00934693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00411594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00344151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00244511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

