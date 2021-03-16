Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 9.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $16.95. 1,460,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 403,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on DESP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

