Dether (DTH) Price Up 72.8% Over Last Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $11,102.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

