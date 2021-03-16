Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.45

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 34197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.