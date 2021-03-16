Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

DPSGY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 37,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

