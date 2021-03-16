DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

