DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 78743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £653.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

