dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $3.88 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00006940 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00650116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,813,100 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.