Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$76.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

DLGNF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

