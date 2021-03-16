Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 38.03 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -4.10 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 3.36 $240.00 million $6.93 12.16

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tellurian and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00 Diamondback Energy 0 4 23 1 2.89

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 81.10%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $70.12, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46% Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Tellurian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.