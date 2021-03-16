Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461,022 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

DRNA stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

