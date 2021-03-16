DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

