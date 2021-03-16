DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
