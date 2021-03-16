Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. 681,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 835,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 68.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.