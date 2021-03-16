DIGG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $33,379.25 or 0.58838741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

