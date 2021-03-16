Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 356,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 146,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

DMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.