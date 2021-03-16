Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Critical Contrast

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Turbine and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine 13.38% 38.26% 17.47% VirnetX 93.64% 145.01% 113.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 1 6 0 2.86 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $67.79, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than VirnetX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Turbine and VirnetX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $138.71 million 54.31 $13.90 million $0.17 495.65 VirnetX $90,000.00 5,116.25 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats VirnetX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

