DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $66.88 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $66.88 million and $2.27 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00396435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.51 or 0.05055795 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,155,983 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.