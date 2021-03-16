Digitex Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.00653241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034973 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

