Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $966,643.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $55.55 or 0.00098576 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $966,643.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,636 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

