Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $37,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock valued at $79,870,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

DELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,798. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.