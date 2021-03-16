Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.82% of State Auto Financial worth $37,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

