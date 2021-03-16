Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.66% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $38,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,294. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.